SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, Sept 28, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Pentaho, a Hitachi Group Company, today announced the opening of its new office located in Tokyo, focused on accelerating adoption of the Pentaho Enterprise platform in Japan's rapidly emerging and fast growing big data and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The new Japan-based team will work in tight collaboration with other Hitachi teams including Hitachi Insight Group(1) to accelerate Hitachi's IoT solutions and services business utilizing Hitachi's IoT core platform, Lumada, and help the region's enterprise customers achieve greater value from their big data investments.With more than 15,000 deployments and 1,500 commercial customers worldwide, Pentaho has a strong track record of success in helping enterprise customers extract insight and maximize business value from big data deployments. The company applied the knowledge and expertise gained through these deployments to develop repeatable blueprints, designed to support a broad range of industry use cases, such as Financial Services, Telecom, Industrial, Retail and Government sectors, which it will bring to enterprise customers in Japan."Pentaho's powerful big data analytics, integration and visualization software has been a strong complement to Hitachi's IoT solutions and services portfolios, which is among the most expansive in the industry," said Keiji Kojima, Ph.D., leader of Hitachi Insight Group who also holds concurrent positions as Senior Vice President and Executive Officer at Hitachi, Ltd. "Since Hitachi acquired Pentaho last year, we have focused on accelerating global adoption of its platform, culminating in this new outpost in Tokyo. With this new base of operations, we can more tightly integrate our teams to drive exceptional business value and insight for our enterprise customers in Japan and beyond."Pentaho will also collaborate with long-time partner Cloudera to accelerate sales of the standalone Pentaho platform in Japan. Together, the two companies make it faster and easier for enterprises to harness the power of Hadoop. Cloudera Enterprise, the foundation of an enterprise data hub (EDH), in concert with the Pentaho Data Integration (PDI) platform, is optimized to deliver on the fundamental promise of big data, enabling customers to capture, blend and analyze a broader array of data sources to derive new business insights."The extension of this partnership in Japan is built upon years of success in both North America and EMEA," said Kensaburo Tamura, Japan Country Manager, Cloudera. "Together, Cloudera and Pentaho have made it possible to deploy Hadoop across a broader set of organizations, address a broader set of use cases and deliver value to a broader set of users. We're looking forward to replicating this success and track record in Japan."Pentaho plans to hire new employees and grow its team at the Tokyo location in fiscal year 2016 and beyond to support business growth. Eddie White has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager of Japan and will be based in Tokyo, where he will be responsible for driving new opportunities and accelerating Pentaho's business."In my new role, I'm looking forward to working closely with both the Hitachi and Cloudera teams to unlock the possibilities of big data and IoT for Japanese enterprises. We'll apply the best practices and lessons learned from our more than 15,000 deployments in a wide range of industry verticals to uncover new opportunities in Japan. Our aim is to be one of the top three vendors providing big data and IoT solutions in the region," said White.(1) The group formed in May 2016, which drives Hitachi's unified IoT business and go-to-market strategy worldwide.About PentahoPentaho, a Hitachi Group Company, is a leading data integration and business analytics company with an enterprise-class, open source-based platform for diverse big data deployments. Pentaho's unified data integration and analytics platform is comprehensive, completely embeddable and delivers governed data to power any analytics in any environment. Pentaho's mission is to help organizations across multiple industries harness the value from all their data, including big data and IoT, enabling them to find new revenue streams, operate more efficiently, deliver outstanding service and minimize risk. Pentaho has over 15,000 product deployments and 1,500 commercial customers today including ABN-AMRO Clearing, EMC, Landmark Halliburton, Moody's and NASDAQ. About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.