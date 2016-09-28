

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Plumbing and heating products maker Wolseley plc (WOSCF.PK, WOS.L, WOSYY.PK) said that it expects to close around 80 U.K branches and one distribution centre, a move could lead to up to 800 job losses.



The re-positioning programme is subject to consultation which will commence shortly and is expected to take 90 days. Overall, the transformation will take two to three years and is expected to generate 25 million pounds to 30 million pounds of annualised cost savings when complete.



The UK heating market has been relatively flat and the competitive landscape has been very challenging for some time, the company said.



The company expects to incur restructuring charges of about 100 million pounds of which 70 million pounds is cash and will be fully funded by working capital efficiencies and disposal proceeds. In addition it plan to invest an incremental 40 million pounds over three years in refurbishment, technology and accelerating our investment in digital tools.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX