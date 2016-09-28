

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.0555 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0498.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 0.7266, 73.05 and 1.5422 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7299, 73.29 and 1.5348, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the aussie, 0.71 against the greenback, 72.00 against the yen and 1.57 against the euro.



