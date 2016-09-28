

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. is launching free same-day delivery for its Prime members in Toronto and Vancouver as the busy holiday shopping season is fast approaching.



Starting Tuesday, the online retailer offers free same-day deliveries on orders over $25 of one million items in Toronto and 700,000 items in Vancouver. These items ranges from everyday household goods to toys, electronics and luggage.



The items available under the free same-day option are labeled as eligible through the 'Prime FREE Same-Day' tag located next to the product's price.



For Prime members, whose annual fee is $79, the company will deliver the orders placed earlier in the day by 9 PM, while those ordered after the cut-off will be delivered by 9 PM the next day, without any additional cost.



Same-day delivery is available for non-Prime members also, but it costs $11.99 per order, along with an additional $1.99 per pound per item after that.



Prime same-day delivery is available all seven days a week, including Saturday and Sunday.



Amazon's free same-day delivery offering was started in select U.S. cities about a year ago, and in April, it was expanded to 11 more cities in the U.S.



