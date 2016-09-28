Toyota Motor Corporation Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Sept 28, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for August 2016, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.August 2016 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First increase in two monthsDaihatsu- Fourth consecutive month of increaseHino- First increase in five monthsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Fourth consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Sixth consecutive month of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 3,609 units (3.5 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,254 units (11.0 percent decrease)- 50.0 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (4.6 percentage point increase)- 33.8 percent share of market including minivehicles (3.7 percentage point increase)Daihatsu- Second consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 37,700 units (2.8 percent increase); second consecutive month of increase- 33.2 percent share of minivehicle market (1.6 percentage point increase)Hino- Fifth consecutive month of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,500 units (9.2 percent increase); Fifth consecutive month of increase- 34.6 percent share of the truck(1) market (0.7 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Fifth consecutive month of increase- 46.6 percent share of market including minivehicles (4.0 percentage point increase)ExportsToyota- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, and AfricaDaihatsu- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Asia, and the Middle EastHino- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First increase in two months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa; record high for the month of AugustDaihatsu- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Fifth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two months; record high for the month of August(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks