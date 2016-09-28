Novel Head Frame Designed for Greater Patient Comfort and Improved Clinical Workflow

Regulatory News:

Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) introduces Leksell® Vantage™ Stereotactic System, its latest system for very precise neurosurgery, at the European Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery (ESSFN) meeting, September 28 October 1, in Madrid.

Based on the Leksell Stereotactic System®, which is considered the gold standard within stereotactic neurosurgery, Leksell Vantage addresses the limitations of using metal components during stereotactic MR and CT imaging. Constructed of a novel epoxy composite, the robust, metal-free head frame design may allow for faster and better stereotactic imaging. This means higher resolution MR imaging of the brain and fewer artifacts introduced in stereotactic CT scanning.

Dee Mathieson, Senior Vice President, Treatment Management Portfolio, says: "Building on our heritage and the invention of Lars Leksell, Elekta's founder, our current Leksell Stereotactic Systems have been employed in more than 1,500 centers worldwide. We expect the benefits of Leksell Vantage to make our system even more competitive as it allows for faster stereotactic neuroimaging without compromise, and with fewer components it results in a smoother workflow."

Also important to clinicians is the new stereotactic arc, a surgical positioning device which enables a faster preparation of the sterile field. Target coordinates are easily set between the left and the right brain hemisphere in deep brain stimulation (DBS) lead placements.

Leksell Vantage's lightweight, open face design is created to improve the patient experience. In addition to making it easier to eat or drink while the frame is on, it has the potential to reduce MR scanning times. It essentially eliminates the risk of device-related skin sensations due to temperature increase during MR scans.

Stereotactic neurosurgery is a specialty often used for DBS implantations, brain biopsies, drug deliveries to delicate brain targets, as well as cranial radiosurgery. Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System is expected to be available for clinical use in Europe during 2017.

The Leksell Vantage head frame is designed to be compatible with Leksell Gamma Knife® Icon™ in a future release.

Leksell® Vantage™ Stereotactic System is not yet CE marked or 510(k) cleared and is not available for sale or distribution.

The above information is such that Elekta AB (publ) shall make public in accordance with the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was published at 07:30 CET on September 28, 2016.

About Elekta

Elekta is a human care company pioneering significant innovations and clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders. The company develops sophisticated, state-of-the-art tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. Stretching the boundaries of science and technology, providing intelligent and resource-efficient solutions that offer confidence to both health care providers and patients, Elekta aims to improve, prolong and even save patient lives.

Today, Elekta solutions in oncology and neurosurgery are used in over 6,000 hospitals worldwide. Elekta employs around 3,600 employees globally. The corporate headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: www.elekta.com .

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160927006810/en/

Contacts:

For Elekta AB:

Gert van Santen,+31 653 561 242

Group Vice President Corporate Communications

gert.vansanten@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

or

Tobias Bülow, +46 722 215 017

Director Financial Communication

tobias.bulow@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

