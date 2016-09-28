

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's small business confidence improved more than expected in September, survey figures released by the Shoko Chukin Bank revealed Wednesday.



The small business sentiment indicator climbed to 47.7 in September from 46.3 in the prior month. The reading stayed above the expected level of 47.



Respondents forecast the score to rise to 48.7 in October.



The confidence index for the manufacturing industry rose to 47.4 from 43.7 in the previous month. In October, the score is expected to rise to 48.0.



On the other hand, the non-manufacturing sentiment index dropped to 47.8 from 48.4 in August. The score is expected to rebound to 49.3 in October.



