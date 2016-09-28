

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased less than expected in August, figures from Statistics Norway revealed Wednesday.



Retail sales grew 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in August, slower than the 0.6 percent rise economists had expected.



Year-on-year, retail sales volume excluding motor vehicles, declined 1.1 percent. At the same time, the value advanced 2.2 percent.



During three months to August, sales volume dropped 0.8 percent from prior year, while the value grew 2.3 percent.



