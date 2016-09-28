

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Wednesday, Swiss KOF leading indicator is due. Economists forecast the index to improve to 100.5 in September from 99.8 in August.



Ahead of the data, the franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the franc held steady against the yen, it declined against the pound, greenback and the euro.



The franc was worth 1.0889 against the euro, 103.44 against the yen, 1.2653 against the pound and 0.9722 against the greenback as of 2:55 am ET.



