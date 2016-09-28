TOKYO, Sept 28, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Trillium Inc, an automotive cybersecurity startup, has announced the availability of an SDK (software development kit) for its SecureCAR software-based, multi-layered automotive cybersecurity solution and introduced the 'BrainBOX', an IVN-in-a-box. A hardware platform condensed from vehicular wire harness scale to a compact, hand-carried chassis the size of a microwave oven. Both announcements come today from escar Asia 2016* held in Tokyo, where Trillium is conducting on-site demonstrations of both the SecureCAR SDK and the BrainBOX.Trillium developed its SecureCAR IVN (in-vehicle network) security platform as one pillar of a comprehensive cybersecurity suite called SecureIoT, delivering the requisite multi-layered automotive cyber-system from IVN to IPS to SecureOTA. Today's announcement represents an important milestone in the roll-out of the SecureCAR solution, and a significant leap forward from IVN modelling and simulation (based on CAD models) to actual deployment of ECU (Electronic Control Unit) application software on the BrainBOX, including the Trillium SecureCAR cybersecurity kernel.David Uze, Trillium President & CEO, says, "Technically, we have created a facsimile of an automotive IVN, in-a-box. In combination with the SecureCAR SDK, this represents a signifiant leap forward in the design, benchmarking, implementation and execution of secure automotive ECU to ECU communications. Our BrainBOX allows for significantly faster ECU prototyping and far more accurate simulation, allowing for maximal code and network optimisation prior to mass production. It actually enables extensive real world vehicular testing, outside of the vehicle."The SecureCAR SDK enables the integration and execution of Trillium's patent pending SecureCAR software module within automotive ECU application software, encrypting and authenticating the messages of in-vehicle networks like CAN bus, LIN bus, FlexRAY and Ethernet for realtime actuation applications. Using the SecureCAR / BrainBOX development platform; automotive SW developers, Tier1 and semiconductor makers as well as automotive manufacturers can develop, test and run customised cybersecurity software scenarios over actual IVNs allowing engineers to choose the optimal cyber system for their unique vehicular implementations.The BrainBOX IVN-in-a-Box, with 49 ECUs mounted into one compact and portable chassis including LIN, CAN, FlexRAY and ethernet ECUs, is an effective and efficient means to test and run software over any semiconductor chipset / software operating system combination. The BrainBOX enables automotive makers (OEM) and Tier1 to optimise and test their CAD simulation tool performance before prototyping actual vehicular implementations. Commercial versions of the SecureCAR SDK and BrainBOX will begin shipment to automotive simulation and diagnostic tool vendors, semiconductor makers, Tier1 electronic module makers and automotive OEM from October 2016.Dr. Sachio Semmoto, Trillium Chairman and also founder of Japanese telecommunication giants DDI and eAccess, says, "David and our team are focused on solving cybersecurity problems that have remained unsolved for decades. Trillium's technology is poised to enable automakers to implement a new paradigm cybersecurity platform to protect personal and public safety from the nefarious activities of hackers and government-sponsored cyberterrorism. This technology is critical to the safe and secure operation of connected cars on the roads of today and tomorrow."*The 3rd escar ASIA - The world's leading automotive Cyber Security conference - running from Sept. 28 to 29, 2016, in Tokyo, Japan - https://www.escar.info/escar-asia.html.About TrilliumJapan-based Trillium Inc, an automotive IoT cybersecurity startup, has developed the anti-car hacking SecureCAR technology for protecting the in-vehicle networks (IVN) of automobiles and other transportation equipment from cyber attack using advanced encryption, authentication and key management technologies. Trillium's patent pending SecureCAN technology, a key component of its SecureCAR software platform, delivers disruptive technology that was previously thought impossible - realtime encryption, authentication and highly entropic key management of CAN bus. Trillium technology is applicable not only to automotive, but to any vehicular IoT data network, from land-based to areospace, satellite and drones to factory automation, robotics, and industrial control systems, to name a few. Please visit us at www.trillium.co.jp.Contact Person:Miki IrieCorporate Communications DirectorEmail: miki.irie@trillium.co.jpContact Information:Address: 3-21-2 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan 150-0013.Phone: +81-3-6459-3132Email: web_information@trillium.co.jpSource: Trillium IncCopyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.