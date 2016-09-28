

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia producer prices declined in August from a year ago, extending its falling trend that began in early 2013, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 4.6 percent year-on-year in August, same as in July. Domestic market prices declined 4.8 percent and export market prices fell 4.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the industrial producer prices fell for the first time in five months. Prices decreased 0.5 percent from July, when they rose 0.2 percent.



