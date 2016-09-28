Smiths Detection has been contracted by the Procurement Agency of the Federal Ministry of the Interior to provide hold baggage screening equipment for the German Federal Police, which complies with the latest EU regulations EDS Standard 3. The equipment will be used at the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport BER.

The next generation HI-SCAN 10080 XCT systems use high resolution x-ray technology, computed tomography and advanced detection algorithms to deliver exceptional levels of security. They not only detect the explosive threats currently specified by the new standard, but can be upgraded to meet future demands to identify additional threats such as homemade explosives. In addition to a high detection capability, the systems also operate with a very low false alarm rate an important criterion for efficient operation.

Combining a very fast belt speed with the largest rectangular tunnel size in the very competitive, high-speed EDS segment, the new systems can deliver a continuously high throughput of up to 1,800 bags per hour. Extremely sharp, full colour, high resolution images help to streamline the overall inspection process.

The contract includes eight HI-SCAN 10080 XCT systems with 30 image analysis stations. Also included in the order are six HI-SCAN 5180si models which are flexible enough to be used when needed as a backup in different locations around the airport. All equipment will be delivered and installed by the end of 2016.

"As a global company with strong roots in Germany, we are delighted that the Procurement Agency of the Federal Ministry of the Interior has shown its faith in our detection equipment," commented Tony Tielen, Vice President EMEA, Smiths Detection. "We take great pride in the fact that our EDS Standard 3 compliant hold baggage screening systems have been chosen to help to secure flights departing from the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport BER."

Smiths Detection offers advanced security solutions in civil and military markets worldwide, developing and manufacturing government-regulated technology products that help detect and identify explosives, chemical and biological agents, radiological and nuclear threats, weapons, narcotics and contraband. It is part of Smiths Group, a global leader in applying integrated, advanced technologies to markets in threat and contraband detection, energy, medical devices, communications and engineered components. Smiths Group employs around 23,000 people in more than 50 countries.

