Global Technical Ceramics Market: Growing Applications in Medical Sciences and Construction Industry to Intensify Competition Among Coorstek Inc., CeramTec GmbH and Kyocera Corp.

Mordor Intelligence announces the publication of their research report on the technical ceramics market. The report titled, "Global Technical Ceramics Market - Segmented by Material, Product, End-User Industry, and Geography - Trends and Forecasts , " discusses the current landscape and outlook of the said market.

The global technical ceramics market stood at USD 5,920 million in 2015 and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2016-2021 to reach USD 8,636.65 million by 2021. Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market for technical ceramics, followed by North America and Europe.

The market is driven by numerous factors, such as the growing demand from medical fields, growth in various end-user industries, especially from automotive and electronics. However, this market faces certain drawbacks, such as slower adoption in new applications which will affect the Technical Ceramics market and also there are recyclability and reparability issues related with technical ceramics. There is also need for high customization requirement for use in various end use applications and high costs of technical ceramics are factors that may act as a roadblock for market growth.

Our report on technical ceramics is segmented as follows:

By Material Oxide Ceramics Non-oxide Ceramics Composite Materials

By Product Monolithic Ceramics Ceramic Matrix Composites Caramic Coatings Others

By End-User Industry Automotive Electronics Energy & Power Medical Industrial Military & Defense Aerospace Others

By Region Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America Middle-East and Africa



Monolithic ceramics segment was the largest product segment with a market share of over 66% in 2015. Asia-Pacific was the largest and the fastest growing market for technical ceramics accounting for a market share of over 39% of the global market.

Some of the key players in the market profiled in the report include: Coorstek Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Morgan Advanced materials, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, NTK Technical Ceramics (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.), Ceradyne Inc., among others.

