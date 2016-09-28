

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to 5-day highs 1.3030 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2673 against the Swiss franc and 0.8589 against the euro, from early lows of 1.2991, 1.2621 and 0.8625, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound advanced to 131.07 from an early low of 130.48.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.32 against the greenback, 1.28 against the franc, 0.84 against the euro and 133.00 against the yen.



