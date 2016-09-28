Regulatory News:

Nel Hydrogen Solutions, a division of Nel ASA (OSE: NEL), has been awarded a contract by SIA Hydrogenis, a leading hydrogen project developer in Latvia, for the delivery of the new dual capability H2Station®, which offers a combined hydrogen fueling solution for cars and buses in Riga.

"We are very pleased to have been awarded a contract to offer the H2Station® in Riga. Latvia represents an exciting market for Nel, and this is also the first customer where we provide a combined fueling solution for both cars and buses. This new dual vehicle fueling capability is an additional feature for our H2Station® product, maximizing the infrastructure utilization, volume throughput and return on investment, in one attractive solution," says Jacob Krogsgaard, Senior Vice President of Nel Hydrogen Solutions.

The H2Station® bus fueling capability is offered as an add-on feature to fueling solutions for cars, or as a separate solution dedicated for fleets of buses, enabling simultaneous dual-pressure refueling at 700bar for cars and 350bar for buses.

Following the SIA Hydrogenis contract, Nel will deliver a turn-key hydrogen station solution, including storage facilities and dispensers for cars and buses.

The H2Station® contract has a total value or EUR 1.5 million and is planned for delivery in middle of 2017.

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its foundation in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today. www.nelhydrogen.com.

