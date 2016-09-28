EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 SEPTEMBER 2016 SHARES



FIT BIOTECH LTD: DIRECTED ISSUE



The 10 000 000 K-shares of the directed issue of FIT Biotech Ltd to the company itself will be traded together with the old K-shares as of 29 September 2016.



Identifiers of FIT Biotech Ltd's K-share:



Trading code: FITBIO ISIN code: FI4000148606 Orderbook id: 109536 Number of shares: 37 599 817



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 28.9.2016 OSAKKEET



FIT BIOTECH OY: SUUNNATTU OSAKEANTI



FIT Biotech Oy:n suunnatussa osakeannissa yhtiölle itselleen annetut yhteensä 10.000.0010 K-osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 29.9.2016 alkaen.



FIT Biotech Oy:n K-osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: FITBIO ISIN-koodi: FI4000148606 id: 109536 Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 37.599.817



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260