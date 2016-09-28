

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro drifted lower against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The euro pared gains to 112.53 against the yen, from a high of 112.89 hit at 12:50 am ET.



The euro dropped to a 1-week low of 1.1182 against the greenback and a 5-day low of 0.8589 against the pound, off its early highs of 1.1220 and 0.8625, respectively.



The next possible support levels for the euro may be found around 111.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the greenback and 0.84 against the pound.



