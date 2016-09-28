

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,066,986.22 10.0744



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,060,792.69 13.5304



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 500000 USD 7,648,560.01 15.2971



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/09/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 125000 USD 1,258,146.33 10.0652



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1300000 USD 13,085,028.06 10.0654



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 31,836,107.58 11.3498



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 1600 CHF 22,242.94 13.9018



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 991,723.97 13.9679



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 683,576.82 9.764



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BVXBH163 4760000 USD 69,051,372.07 14.5066



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 48,084,004.65 14.8867



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,099,021.87 13.2412



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,115,632.62 15.4949



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 71000 EUR 968,062.20 13.6347



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 18,518,262.12 8.8182



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,067,178.66 15.2432



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,069,113.55 16.5529



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2300000 EUR 27,479,285.78 11.9475



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,234,542.13 14.7738



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 1,900,624.07 12.5869



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,291,390.89 8.6087



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 601000 USD 9,923,132.14 16.511



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BVXC4854 1650000 USD 20,733,534.58 12.5658



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 560000 GBP 2,982,887.72 5.3266



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 1950000 USD 35,281,059.12 18.0929



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 65000 USD 1,068,016.59 16.431



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 585000 USD 10,449,128.52 17.8618



