WisdomTree Issuer plc - 27-September-16 Daily Fund Prices
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,066,986.22 10.0744
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,060,792.69 13.5304
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJBM26 500000 USD 7,648,560.01 15.2971
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 27/09/2016 IE00BZ1GHD37 125000 USD 1,258,146.33 10.0652
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYMLZY74 1300000 USD 13,085,028.06 10.0654
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 31,836,107.58 11.3498
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZT11 1600 CHF 22,242.94 13.9018
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 991,723.97 13.9679
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 683,576.82 9.764
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BVXBH163 4760000 USD 69,051,372.07 14.5066
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 48,084,004.65 14.8867
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,099,021.87 13.2412
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,115,632.62 15.4949
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZC44 71000 EUR 968,062.20 13.6347
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 18,518,262.12 8.8182
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,067,178.66 15.2432
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BZ56SW52 125000 USD 2,069,113.55 16.5529
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BVFB1H83 2300000 EUR 27,479,285.78 11.9475
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,234,542.13 14.7738
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 1,900,624.07 12.5869
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,291,390.89 8.6087
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BYQCZN58 601000 USD 9,923,132.14 16.511
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 27/09/2016 IE00BVXC4854 1650000 USD 20,733,534.58 12.5658
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BYPGTJ26 560000 GBP 2,982,887.72 5.3266
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJBQ63 1950000 USD 35,281,059.12 18.0929
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 27/09/2016 IE00BZ56RG20 65000 USD 1,068,016.59 16.431
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 27/09/2016 IE00BQZJBT94 585000 USD 10,449,128.52 17.8618
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R6
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX