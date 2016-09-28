Copenhagen, 2016-09-28 10:51 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Per Aarsleff Holding A/S's financial calendar for 2016/2017 is as follows:



-- 21 December 2016 - Preliminary announcement of financial statements for the financial year 2015/2016. -- 31 January 2017 - Annual general meeting at the Group headquarters, Hasselager Allé 5, 8260 Viby J, at 15:00. -- 3 February 2017 - Dividend paid to shareholders for the financial year 2015/2016. -- 24 February 2017 - Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2016-31 December 2016. -- 22 May 2017 - Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2016-31 March 2017. -- 28 August 2017 - Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2016-30 June 2017. -- 21 December 2017 - Preliminary announcement of financial statements for the financial year 2016/2017.



Immediately after their release, the announcements will be available at www.aarsleff.com.



General Manager Ebbe Malte Iversen, Per Aarsleff A/S, tel. +45 8744 2222.



