LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AHBIF.PK, BUD) announced its shareholders expressed their support for the combination between SABMiller plc (SBMRY.PK, SAB.L) and AB InBev by passing all resolutions that were proposed in connection with the combination.



AB InBev also announced that the combined group will retain the name Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV following completion of the combination.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX