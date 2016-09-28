To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 28 September 2016 Announcement no. 83/2016



Final terms for bond to be opened 30th of September 2016



On 30th of September 2016, BRFkredit will open a new covered bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.



The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed "Base Prospectus for covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by BRFkredit a/s", dated 1. March 2016, including any addenda to the said Base Prospectus.



BRFkredit's base prospectus is available on BRFkredit's home page brf.com.



Yours sincerely, BRFkredit a/s



Søren Winkler Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk



brf.dk



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



