New Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Technology Convergence Scenarios -- Exploring the Next Untapped Business Models

Frost & Sullivan TechVision Team highlights the game-changing scenarios that will provide the next disruptive billion-dollar opportunities for investors and corporate executives
In an interconnected world where technology has no boundaries, two or more emerging technologies across industries may converge in various scenarios, leading to unexplored applications or business models.
For example, technologies like next-generation stem cells, additive manufacturing and nano-coatings may converge to give rise to "personalised cosmeceuticals," which are cosmetics customized based on phenotype and genotype of the user.
Unexplored business models like these may become the next disruptive billion-dollar idea for investors, corporate executives and R&D professionals. The webinar will discuss key trends that drive these convergence scenarios and potential market challenges that should be noted while considering these opportunities.
In this webinar you will be able to:
- Discover technology convergence scenarios that help in preparing for the future
- Engage executives to assess the impact of the convergence scenarios and plan for potential synergies
- Explore key trends, market opportunities and challenges
- Learn how to be innovators or early adopters of the convergence ideas
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?
