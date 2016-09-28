Playa Hotels & Resorts Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

FAIRFAX, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to its proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-2836, Attention: Prospectus Group, Telephone: (800) 503-4611, Email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com. In addition, a copy of the registration statement is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts



Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. (Playa) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts (6,142-rooms) located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. The company also owns and operates three resorts under Playa's brands, THE Royal and Gran, as well as five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party.

Contact: Kristin Delia, kdelia@playaresorts.com





