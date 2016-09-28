Increasing Adoption of Prepregs in the Aerospace Sector Provides Opportunities for Market Leaders (Hexcel and Gurit) to Establish Footprint in Developing Economies

HYDERABAD, India, September 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Mordor Intelligence announces the publication of their research report on the prepreg market. The report titled, "Global Prepreg Market - Segmented by Resin Type, By Fiber Type, End-User Industry, and Geography - Trends and Forecasts," discusses the current landscape and outlook of the said market.

The prepreg market was estimated at USD 4.34 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2021, at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. North America was the largest market for prepreg in 2015, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Factors driving this market are demand from aerospace and defense sector, emphasis on green energy sources (wind energy sector) and growth of the global automotive industry. However, this market faces certain drawbacks, such as premium pricing of prepregs, limited shelf life and autoclave and maintenance constraints. These factors may act as a roadblock to the growth of the market.

Our report on prepreg market is segmented as follows:

By Resin Type Thermosetting Thermoplastic

By Fiber Type Carbon Glass Aramid

By End-User Industry Aerospace & Defense Automotive Electrical & Electronics Wind Turbines Leisure Others

By Region Asia-Pacific Europe North America South America Middle-East and Africa



The aerospace & defense industry dominated the global prepreg market accounting for over 32% of the global market. North America dominates the global prepreg market, owing to the huge demand from the aerospace sector in the region. It is expected to dominate the market for the next five years and is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. US accounts for the highest market share by country. Asia-pacific holds the second highest share in the market and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include: Hexcel Corporation, Gurit, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Cytec Solvay Group, Teijin Limited, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., and others.

