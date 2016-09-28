sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

B.S.D. CROWN LTD - Company's shares in public hands

BSD Crown Ltd. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

Company's shares in public hands

Ramat Gan, Israel, 28 September 2016

Further to the Company's announcement on 22 September 2016, the Company notes that currently, its shareholder register shows that 25 per cent. of the Company's shares are held in public hands in accordance with the requirements of the UK Listing Rules. However, and as reported by the Company on 23 February 2016, the Company has received a letter from a person claiming to hold 5 per cent. of the Company shares. The Company has alerted the FCA to this fact since if this is correct, the Company would not currently comply with the shares in public hands test. The Company has tried to contact the purported shareholder to confirm the position but has not received any response to date. The Company is working to ascertain the status of the purported 5 per cent. shareholder and will confirm the position by way of further announcement as soon as possible.

Enquiries:

Gregory Gurtovoy, Chairman of the Board: office@bsd-c.com


© 2016 PR Newswire