

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said more easing will be required at some point to ensure that a slowdown in economic activity does not turn into more pernicious.



The UK faces a sizeable economic shock in the wake of the referendum, she said in a speech on Wednesday.



Shafik noted that any reduction in openness or need to reallocate resources will slower potential economic growth rate.



The weakness of the currency is certainly helping the economy.



Although the flexible nature of the economy means it will ultimately adjust to its new circumstances, the process of adjustment can sometimes be painful, she added.



