Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Worth $22.30 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalthermal barrier coatings marketis expected to reach a market size of USD 22.30 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of air plasma and vapor deposition technologies for coating application, thereby increasing the demand from various application segments, globally.

The rising demand from gas turbine applications across stationary power plants, aerospace, and automotive industries is also expected to propel demand over the forecast years. The technological advancements in the industry have widened the application scope of these coating products in the aforementioned segments. This is expected to offer significant growth potential for industry players in the industry during the forecast period.

Aerospace is the most important application segment, globally. The rapidly increasing air passenger traffic worldwide led to immense pressure on the aviation industry for more aircraft. This resulted in increased demand for aero-engines and turbines, which further resulted in increased demand for the product. This is expected to be a key trend in the industry during the projected years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Globally, the aerospace application segment dominated the overall industry, and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period; the rapid growth can be attributed to growing demand for gas turbines in the aviation industry.

Growing adopting of the product in defense and marine application is expected to propel growth over the next eight years. The increasing military expenditures by emerging countries and increasing political instability across the globe are among the key reasons that are expected to impact the procurement of automobiles with advanced equipment and heat management technologies.

North America dominated the thermal barrier coatings industry in 2015 with an estimated revenue of over USD 3.5 billion ; the industry in this region is projected to grow significantly owing to the increasing technological advancements in the region promoting the adoption of thermal barrier coatings across applications.

Globally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the industry, growing at a CAGR of over 8%. This region is dominated primarily by China , the market in which is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of nearly 9% during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the thermal barrier coatings market on the basis of product, application, technology, coating combination, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Metal Ceramic Intermetallic Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Stationary Power Plants Aerospace Automotive Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Electron-beam Physical Vapor Deposition High Velocity Oxy-fuel Chemical Vapor Deposition Air Plasma Others

Coating Combination Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Ceramic YSZ Al 2 O 3 MCrAiY Mullite-based Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



