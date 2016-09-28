IRW-PRESS: Altona Mining Ltd.: ALTONA MINING LIMITED: In Roseby South beginnen die Bohrungen

In ROSEBY SOUTH beginnen die Bohrungen

- Probebohrungen in drei neuen Zielgebieten - Reaper, Hobby und Harvest - Das RC-Bohrprogramm besteht aus 15 - 25 Bohrlöchern mit Bohrungen über 2.500 Meter - Ziel der ersten Bohrungen sind hochgradige Kupferanomalien im Boden - Die Anomalien sind mit der Lagerstätte Little Eva von Altona vergleichbar. - Die Bohrungen sollen bis November 2016 abgeschlossen sein.

Altona Mining Limited (Altona oder das Unternehmen - Altona Mining: SRIG-Vereinbarung in der Abschlussphase und enormes Explorationspotenzial http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,1323,Interviews/?v=296936) gab heute bekannt, dass die Bohrungen in dem sich vollständig im Unternehmenseigentum befindlichen Projekt Roseby South (Roseby South) nahe Mount Isa in Queensland (Abbildung 2) aufgenommen wurden.

Roseby South liegt unmittelbar an der südlichen Grenze des Projekts Conclurry des Unternehmens und grenzt an die große Untertagebau-Zinkmine von MMG am Dugald River an (Abbildung 2). Das Projekt Cloncurry ist Gegenstand eines geplanten Joint Ventures (JV) im Wert von US $ 235,5 Millionen mit der Sichuan Railway Investment Group (SRIG). Weitere Informationen zu dem JV mit SRIG können Sie der ASX-Veröffentlichung vom 2. Juni 2016 entnehmen.

Roseby South ist ein Erkundungsgebiet, das zu 100 % im Eigentum von Altona steht. Es ist nicht Teil der Vereinbarungen mit SRIG.

Im Rahmen des geplanten Reverse-Circulation-Bohrprogramms sollen in Harvest, Hobby und Reaper etwa 15 - 25 Bohrlöcher über 2.500 Meter gebohrt werden (Abbildung 1). Altona wird auch in ein bis zwei weiteren höffigen Gebieten Probebohrungen durchführen.

In jedem Zielgebiet wurden umfangreiche Kupferanomalien im Boden mit mehr als 1.000 ppm (0,1 % Kupfer) definiert. Die Anomalien weisen eine ähnliche Größe und ähnliche Gehalte wie die Lagerstätte Little Eva im Projekt Cloncurry auf (546.000 Tonnen enthaltenes Kupfer und 295.000 Unzen Gold, Anhang 3). Die Proben aus dem Ausbiss und dem Geröll ergaben in Harvest bis zu 14,4 % Kupfer und 0,74 g/t Gold; in Hobby 23,3 % Kupfer und 2,9 g/t Gold; und in Reaper 0,8 % Kupfer und 1,54 g/t Gold.

Die Zielgebiete wurden in diesem Jahr identifiziert und in der ASX-Veröffentlichung vom 1. August 2016 (Harvest und Hobby) sowie vom 5. September 2016 (Reaper) gemeldet. Diese Veröffentlichungen enthalten zusammenfassende Informationen zu den genannten Zielgebieten.

In Hobby und Reaper wurden bisher noch keine Bohrungen durchgeführt; dagegen wurden im Zuge der Erkundungsbohrungen früherer Explorationsunternehmen in Harvest signifikante mineralisierte Abschnitte festgestellt. Die Vereinbarungen mit dritten Parteien und die so genannten Aboriginal Heritage Clearances, die vor Bohrbeginn erforderlich waren, wurden begebracht.

Die Bohrungen werden voraussichtlich bis Anfang November 2016 abgeschlossen sein; die Kosten werden auf etwa $ 250.000 veranschlagt.

Für Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Alistair Cowden Managing Director Altona Mining Limited Tel: +61 8 9485 2929 altona@altonamining.com David Tasker Professional Public Relations Perth Tel: +61 8 9388 0944 David.Tasker@ppr.com.au Jochen Staiger Swiss Resource Capital AG Tel: +41 71 354 8501 js@resource-capital.ch www.resource-capital.ch

Über Altona

Altona Mining Limited ist ein an der ASX notiertes Unternehmen, das sich auf das Projekt Cloncurry in Queensland, Australien, konzentriert. Das Projekt beherbergt Mineralressourcen, die ungefähr 1,65 Mio. Tonnen Kupfer und 0,41 Mio. Unzen Gold enthalten. Die erste vorgesehene Entwicklung ist die Kupfer-Gold-Tagebaumine Little Eva und Aufbereitungsanlage mit einer Kapazität von 7 Mio. Tonnen pro Jahr. Altona hat eine Rahmenvereinbarung mit Sichuan Railway Investment Group zur vollständigen Finanzierung und Entwicklung von Little Eva geschlossen. Little Eva ist genehmigt mit einer geplanten Jahresproduktion1 von 38.800 t Kupfer und 17.200 Unzen Gold über mindestens 11 Jahre. Eine endgültige Machbarkeitsstudie wurde im März 2014 veröffentlicht.

1Bitte beziehen Sie sich auf die ASX-Pressemitteilung Cost Review Delivers Major Upgrade to Little Eva vom 13. März 2014, die die Information bezüglich dieses Produktionsziels und die prognostizierte Finanzinformation, die auf diesem Produktionsziel basiert, zusammenfasst. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass alle wesentlichen Annahmen, die das Produktionsziel unterstützen und die auf diesem Produktionsziel basierenden Finanzprognosen, die in der oben genannten Pressemitteilung erwähnt werden, weiterhin gültig sind und sich nicht wesentlich geändert haben.

Aussage der kompetenten Person

Die Informationen in dieser ASX-Pressemitteilung, die sich auf Explorationsziele, Explorationsergebnisse, Mineralressourcen oder Erzvorräte beziehen, basieren auf Informationen, die von Herrn Roland Bartsch, B Sc (Hons), Msc, MAusIMM und Herrn George Ross, Msc, MAIG zusammengestellt wurden. Herr Bartsch und Herr Ross sind Vollzeit-Mitarbeiter des Unternehmens und verfügen über ausreichendes Wissen und Erfahrung über diesen hier vorliegenden Vererzungs- und Lagerstättentyp. Ihre Tätigkeiten qualifizieren sie als kompetente Personen gemäß den Regeln des 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Herr Bartsch und Herr Ross stimmen den hier eingefügten Informationen, die auf ihren Informationen basieren, in Form und Kontext je nach Erscheinen zu.

Kupfer-Äquivalent

Bei Anwendung bezieht sich der Kupfer-Äquivalent auf Kupfer im produzierten Konzentrat oder im Konzentrat einer geplanten Produktion. Es bezieht sich nicht auf den Metallgehalt der Insitu Ressourcen, Vorräte oder Bohrergebnisse. Der Kupfer-Äquivalentgehalt wird für den entsprechenden Vorrat unter Berücksichtigung des Kupfergehalts aus allen Metallen (NSR) d. h. Kupfer, Zink, Gold und Silber berechnet.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37808/28092016 _DE_AOH0797_Drilling Begins at Roseby South_dePrcom.001.jpeg

Figure 1: Roseby South Project tenure overlaid on a magnetic image. Deposits within the Cloncurry Project and 2016 drill targets are highlighted.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37808/28092016 _DE_AOH0797_Drilling Begins at Roseby South_dePrcom.002.jpeg

Figure 2: Roseby South Project location map.

APPENDIX 1: TABLE 1 OF THE 2012 EDITION JORC CODE

The table below is a description of the assessment and reporting criteria used in reporting the Exploration Results that reflects those presented in Table 1 of The Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Commentary

Sampling Soil samples are surface samples (top 20cm) techniques sieved to -2mm to obtain a 100g sample size.

Sampling is conducted only when dry.

Rockchip samples were collected from patchy surface rock

subcrop or outcrops and are typically chip

samples across exposed rock faces over an area<1m 2 and are commonly selective targeting mineralised or altered rock exposures.

All rockchip and duplicate (referee) soil analyses were analysed at ALS laboratories in Townsville.

Drilling Not applicable, no new data reported. techniques

Drill Not applicable, no new data reported.

sample recovery

Logging Not applicable, no new data reported. Sub-samplinNot applicable, no new sub-sampled data

g reported. techniques and sample preparatio n

Quality of Soil Samples assay Soil samples were routinely analysed for data and copper (and a suite of other elements) using

laboratory a tests Niton XL3tGOLDD+ hand-held XRF instrument. Analyses are conducted routinely under controlled conditions in the site office.

Quality Control included: standards (certified reference materials) from

Geostats Ltd. Standards were inserted into the sampling sequence at 1:20 ratio and included representative material for copper. Whenever a bias has been detected it has been found to be consistent against the reference data and therefore no corrections have been made.

Umpire soil samples were submitted to ALS laboratories in Townsville for analysis using Trace Level method by four acid near total digest (method code ME-ICP61; copper range 1 -10,000ppm) for 33 elements; and; gold using Super Trace Level method by aqua

regia digestion with 50g sample weight (method code: Au-ST44; gold range 0.1ppb - 1ppm). The umpire samples were selected from traverses across each anomaly; these displayed no bias and an acceptable level of precision for the purpose.

Rock Samples All rock samples were analysed at ALS laboratories in Townsville for a standard suite of elements.

Samples were analysed by Aqua Regia or a four

acid digest ( HF-HNO3 -HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach) diges t using ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method code: ME-MS41 or ME-MS61; copper range 0.2 -

10,000ppm)) for 51 elements. This included

copper, with a detection limit of 0.2ppm. Data reported from Aqua

Regia digestion should be considered as representing only the leachable portion of a particular

analyte while the four acid digestion is a

near-total digestion.

On return of copper values of greater than 1% a second series of analyses were undertaken. This involved an ore grade Aqua

Regia digestion (method code: ASY-AR01) followed by ICP-AES analysis optimised for accuracy and precision at high concentrations

(method code: ME-OG46).

Gold was analysed via a fire assay (30g) with an AAS finish, with a lower detection limit

of 0.01ppm and upper detection limit of 100ppm.

VerificatioResults were checked by several Altona

n of personnel. sampling

and All field logging or field sampling data was assaying done using a laptop and uploaded into the company

Datashed database and validated by company

database personnel. All assay files were received in digital format from ALS Laboratories. All

Niton handheld XRF soil data was downloaded from the instrument in digital format. Data was uploaded into the Altona

Datashed database and validated by company data base personnel. No manual data inserts took place.

No adjustments have been applied to the results.

Location Soil sample locations are surveyed using of data handheld GPSs (Garmin GSMAP78s) with an points approximate 5 metre horizontal accuracy.

No drilling. The Grid is GDA94 MGA Zone 54.

Data The soil sample grid spacings are 20 x 20. In spacing the areas surrounding the anomalies spacing and steps out typically to 40 x 80 metres and 20

distributi x 200 metres. on

OrientationNot applicable, no new drill data reported.

of data in relation to geological structure

Sample Soil samples are collected and bagged into security pre-numbered plastic clip-lock bags. Unique sample numbers were retained during the whole process.

Samples were collected and delivered to the

Altona field office daily as they were collected.

Soil samples were retained for reference and

stored in Altona facilities in Cloncurry.

All rock and umpire soil samples were then catalogued and sealed prior to dispatch to the laboratory by Altona staff.

Audits or Internal audits and reviews of key datasets reviews collected by Altona have been undertaken. Past exploration data by other explorers has

only been validated against the source references.

Analysis of the results from the QA/QC samples are routinely analysed by the database manager and geologist on a batch and campaign basis.

For laboratory analyses, the accuracy of key elements such copper and

gold, was acceptable and the field duplicate

assay data was unbiased and shows an acceptable level of precision.

For handheld Niton XRF analyses the data may display a consistent bias against the reference data. In contrast laboratory umpire samples from the reported soil anomalies displayed no bias and an acceptable level of precision for the purpose.

No external audits or reviews have been undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Commentary Mineral Reaper sits within EPM 25761, 100% owned by

tenement Altona Mining Ltd. and land tenure status No joint ventures apply.

There are agreements in place with the native title holders, the

Kalkadoon people and with landholders. No significant historic sites or national parks are located within the reported exploration sites.

The EPMs were granted in late 2015 and is in

good standing.

ExplorationVery small historical surface workings on done by narrow high grade copper oxide veins/gossans

other exist parties at Reaper.

At the Reaper anomaly a small number of rockch

ip samples had been collected by pervious

explorers; the tenor of copper assays from these samples are similar to those collected

by Altona no gold assays are available; these are not reported as their locations

could not be verified and may be incorrect with assays anomalous in copper from rocks outside the strongly anomalous areas.

No systematic soil sampling, ground geophysics or drilling has been undertaken.

Geology Mineralisation is considered to be similar to other IOCG deposits in the area and exhibits feldspar-quartz-amphibole alteration.

Drill hole Not applicable, no new drill data reported. InformatioExploration results are not being reported n for the Mineral Resource area.

Data Exploration results are not being reported

aggregatio for the Mineral Resource n area. methods

RelationshiExploration results are not being reported

p between for the Mineral Resource area. mineralisat ion widths and intercept lengths

Diagrams Figures 1 and 2. Balanced Exploration results are not being reported

reporting for the Mineral Resource area.

A full compilation of available data collected

by Altona and compiled from previous explorers has been publi

shed in Altona ASX releases dated 1 August

2016 and 6 September 2016.

Other Exploration results are not being reported

substantiv for the Mineral Resource e area. exploratio

n Heritage clearance surveys have been

data completed ahead of drilling .

Further Additional work in the future will consist of work RC and diamond exploration drilling, prospect scale mapping,

further surface sampling and ground based geophysics such as IP .

APPENDIX 2: SUMMARY OF MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES FOR THE CLONCURRY PROJECT

DEPOSIT TOTAL CONTAINED MEASURED INDICATED INFERRED METAL TonneGrade CopperGold TonneGrade TonneGrade TonneGrade s s s milliCu Au tonnesouncesmilliCu Au milliCu Au milliCu Au on on on on % g/t % g/t % g/t % g/t LITTLE EVA PROJECT

Little Eva105.90.52 0.09 546,00295,0037.1 0.60 0.09 45.0 0.46 0.08 23.9 0.50 0.10 0 0

Turkey 21.0 0.59 123,00- - - 17.7 0.59 3.4 0.58 - Creek 0 Ivy AnnA 7.5 0.57 0.07 43,00017,000- - - 5.4 0.60 0.08 2.1 0.49 0.06 Lady Clayr14.0 0.56 0.20 78,00085,000- - - 3.6 0.60 0.24 10.4 0.54 0.18 e A BedfordA 1.7 0.99 0.20 17,00011,000- - - 1.3 1.04 0.21 0.4 0.83 0.16

Sub-to150.20.54 0.09 807,00409,0037.1 0.60 0.09 73.0 0.52 0.07 40.1 0.52 0.11 tal 0 0

OTHER DEPOSITS BlackardA 76.4 0.62 - 475,00- 27.0 0.68 - 6.6 0.60 - 42.7 0.59 - 0 ScanlanA 22.2 0.65 - 143,00- - - - 18.4 0.65 - 3.8 0.60 - 0 Longamundi10.4 0.66 - 69,000- - - - - - - 10.4 0.66 - A LegendA 17.4 0.54 - 94,000- - - - - - - 17.4 0.54 - Great Sout6.0 0.61 - 37,000- - - - - - - 6.0 0.61 - hern A CarolineA 3.6 0.53 - 19,000- - - - - - - 3.6 0.53 - Charlie Br0.7 0.40 - 3,000 - - - - - - - 0.7 0.40 - own A Sub-to136.70.61 - 840,00- 27.0 0.68 - 25.0 0.64 84.7 0.59 - tal 0

TOTAL 286.80.57 0.04 1,647,409,0064.1 0.63 0.05 98.0 0.55 0.05 124.80.57 0.04

000 0 A This information was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004 Edition. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. All other resources classified and reported in accordance with JORC Code 2012 edition. Note:Tonnages are dry metric tonnes and have been rounded, hence small differences may be present in the totals. See ASX release of 23 October 2007 and 26 July 2011 (Longamundi, Great Southern, Caroline and Charlie Brown), 23 April 2012 (Bedford, Ivy Ann and Lady Clayre), 03 July 2012 (Blackard and Scanlan) and 22 August 2012 (Legend) for full details of resource estimation methodology and attributions. Little Eva is reported above a 0.2% copper lower cut-off grade, all other deposits are above 0.3% lower copper cut-off. AOH0777-8.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=37808 Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=37808&tr=1

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach: http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=AU00000 0AOH9

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

ISIN AU000000AOH9

AXC0130 2016-09-28/11:46