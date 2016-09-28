Fairpoint Group plc (FRP) Fairpoint Group plc: Notification of Transactions of Directors / Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons 28-Sep-2016 / 10:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *28 September 2016* *Fairpoint Group plc* *Notification of Transactions of Directors / Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons* *1 * *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated * a) Name Anita Helen Watson *2 * *Reason for the notification * a) Position/status Spouse of Peter Watson, Managing Director of Simpson Millar LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairpoint Group Plc b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment *3 * *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor * a) Name Fairpoint Group PLC b) LEI N/A *4 * *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of Ordinary shares of 1p each in Fairpoint the financial Group instrument, type of instrument GB0032360280 Identification code b) Nature of the Sale of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 89.4p 13,889 d) Aggregated N/A (single transaction) information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 23/09/16 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON) transaction Language: English ISIN: GB0032360280 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FRP Sequence Number: 3444 Time of Receipt: 28-Sep-2016 / 10:23 GMT/BST End of Announcement EQS News Service 506541 28-Sep-2016

September 28, 2016 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)