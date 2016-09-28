Corbion Expands its Emulsifier Portfolio; Galvanizes Interest in the Food Emulsifiers Market

HYDERABAD, India, September 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Mordor Intelligence announces the publication of their research report on the food emulsifiers market. The report titled "Global Food Emulsifiers Market- Growth, Trends and Forecast," discusses the current landscape and outlook of the market.

The food emulsifiers market, estimated at USD 2.333 billion in 2014 is projected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period 2016-2021.

Our report on food emulsifiers is segmented as follows:

By Type Natural Emulsifier Synthetic Emulsifier

By Source Plant Source Animal Source

By Application Dairy & Frozen products Bakery Meat, poultry & seafood Beverages Confectionery Oils & fats Others

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Africa



Food emulsifiers constitute 32.8% of the global emulsifier market. The North American market was valued at USD 644 million in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 814.6 million by 2021 with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2016-2021. Europe, with its dominant food processing industry, utilizes food additives the most. The region had the highest share in terms of revenues. The Asia-Pacific region, which is currently witnessing economic developments, population growth, changing lifestyles and high disposable incomes in countries like China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and other Asian countries that takes up nearly 22% of the global emulsifier market. Brazil also sees demand for emulsifiers.

Factors affecting the market:

Market Drivers: Burgeoning affluent middle class of BRICS nations Increasing demand of processed foods Rising health concerns and demand for low fat foods Increased demand of natural emulsifiers

Market Restraints: Stringent regulatory environment Growing demand of enzyme as a substitute of emulsifier

Market Opportunities: New product development Demand from the bakery & confectionery industry



Based on type, our report on food emulsifier is segmented into natural emulsifier and synthetic emulsifier, which are further segmented into lecithin for natural emulsifiers and mono, di-glycerides & derivatives, sorbitan esters and polyglycerol esters for synthetic emulsifiers. Di-glycerides hold the maximum share amongst all the synthetic emulsifiers. Lecithin dominates the market for natural food emulsifiers.

Some of the major market players profiled in the report include:

Danisco

Cargill Inc.

Riken Vitamin

Palsgaard

Ingredion

Kerry Group

