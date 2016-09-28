

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - More monetary policy easing will be required at some point in the U.K. to avoid the economic slowdown to become more pernicious in the wake of EU referendum, Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said Wednesday.



In a speech, text of which was put on the BoE website, Shafik said the likely timing of stimulus will depend on the continued evolution of the data over the coming weeks and months.



So far, data suggests that the slowdown may not be as sharp or as sudden as feared earlier.



'We will learn a lot from the arrival of more official data for the post-referendum period, and that will allow us to navigate by looking out the window as well as down at our radar,' the central banker said.



Shafik, who is set to leave the bank next February, said should the data prove to be broadly consistent with the August Inflation Report forecast, a majority of members expected to support a further cut in the rate during the course of the year.



However, Shafik noted that any reduction in openness or need to reallocate resources will slow the potential economic growth rate. The reality of the protracted process of withdrawing from the EU is weighing on prospects for business investment.



The weakness of the currency is certainly helping the economy to find a equilibrium, said Shafik.



Although the flexible nature of the economy means it will ultimately adjust to its new circumstances, the process of adjustment can sometimes be painful, she added.



The monetary policy is just a part of the story alongside government's fiscal and structural policies and the degree of international policy co-ordination.



A good balance between them can put the economy on a more prosperous and stable path, she noted.



Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to present his first Autumn Statement to parliament on November 23. The chancellor has already stated that the government could reset fiscal policy if deemed necessary.



