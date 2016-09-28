

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) denied newspaper reports that the bank asking Angela Merkel for support in talks with the U.S. over potential $14 billion fine for mis-selling of mortgage bonds a decade ago.



John Cryan, CEO of Deutsche Bank told German newspaper Bild that Deutsche Bank did not expect to pay as much as the US department of justice has been demanding for the mis-selling of mortgage bonds a decade ago.



There were reports in Germany that the government was working on contingency plans for Deutsche Bank.



According to a report in newspaper Die Zeit, the German government would take a 25% stake in the bank if it needed fresh capital and could not raise funds in the markets.



'At no point did I ask the chancellor for support. Neither did I suggest anything like that'. Such a request would be 'out of the question' and he could not understand how 'anyone could claim that,' Cryan reportedly said.



Earlier today, Deutsche Bank announced it has reached an agreement with Phoenix Life Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Phoenix Group Holdings Limited, to sell its Abbey Life business for 935 million pounds. Deutsche Bank noted that the transaction will result in an expected pre-tax loss of approximately 800 million euros, primarily resulting from impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX