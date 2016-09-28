

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Ltd. (BBRY, BB.TO) Wednesday announced the appointment of Steven Capelli as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1. Capelli will succeed James Yersh, who is leaving for personal reasons.



Most recently, Capelli was President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sybase and has 25 years of executive experiencein the software and technology industry.



Capelli will lead the company's corporate accounting, FP&A, treasury, tax, procurement and investor relations teams. He will report to Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen.



In a separate announcement, BlackBerry revealed an agreement with newly formed joint venture PT BB Merah Putih to license BlackBerry software and services for the production of handsets for the Indonesian market.



This partnership is expected to drive software growth, specifically developing and licensing device software offerings, including security solutions and applications, through its Mobility Solutions business unit.



The joint venture was created in support of the Indonesian Government's efforts to promote the development, manufacturing and creation of locally sourced products.



