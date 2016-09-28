

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales declined in August after rebounding in July, the Central Statistics Office reported Wednesday.



Retail sales volume dropped 4.7 percent month-on-month, reversing a double-digit 13.8 percent growth seen in July.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume growth eased to 5.2 percent from 7.8 percent in July.



Excluding motor trade, the sales volume increased 0.9 percent from July and by 4.1 percent from the same period of last year.



At the same time, the retail sales value decreased 3.7 percent on a monthly basis, following a 7.5 percent rise in July. Annually, growth slowed to 2.9 percent from 5.6 percent.



