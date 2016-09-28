

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BBRY, BB.TO), a global software leader in securing, connecting and mobilizing enterprises, announced the company remains on track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in software and services for the full fiscal year. BlackBerry revised upward its non-GAAP EPS outlook to a range of breakeven to a five cent loss, compared to the current consensus of a 15 cent loss. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.15 per share for the fiscal year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



BlackBerry announced, under its new Mobility Solutions strategy, the company is focusing on software development, including security and applications. The company plans to end all internal hardware development and will outsource that function to partners. This allows the company to reduce capital requirements and enhance return on invested capital.



Second-quarter GAAP net loss was $372 million, or $0.71 per share. In the prior year second-quarter, the company recorded GAAP net income of $51 million and a loss per share of $0.24. Non-GAAP operating income was $16 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share was break even for the three months ended August 31, 2016. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.05 per share, for the quarter.



For the second-quarter, GAAP revenue was $334 million compared to $490 million, last year. The company reported non-GAAP revenue of $352 million. The non-GAAP revenue breakdown for the quarter was approximately 44% for software and services, 26% for service access fees, and 30% for mobility solutions. Analysts expected revenue of $393.75 million, for the quarter.



