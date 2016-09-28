Acquisition strengthens Ambu's visualisation portfolio



On 22 June 2016, Ambu announced that the company had signed a conditional agreement to acquire Israeli-based ETView Medical Ltd.



The completion of the agreement has awaited the final approval of ETView's shareholders, which is now in place. In addition, the remaining regulatory conditions for the agreement have been met, and Ambu's acquisition of ETView is therefore final.



Read more in the attached announcement.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=587742