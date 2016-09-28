LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Medical Imaging Corp. (OTC PINK: MEDD) ("MEDD"), a provider of comprehensive medical diagnostic imaging services to patients in the U.S. and Canada, would like to remind all shareholders of its 2015 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, September 30th, 2016 at The Signature at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV at 12:00 pm, noon, PST in the Signature Tower meeting room 3D.

The stockholder record date for voting eligibility was August 10, 2016.

Important Notice:

The Proxy Statement and the 2015 Annual Report to Stockholders will be available for review and download on www.medicalimagingcorp.com.

About Medical Imaging Corp.

Medical Imaging Corp. ("MEDD") is a provider of comprehensive medical imaging services to patients and client hospitals in the United States and Canada through its four Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and its' Teleradiology Services. For more information, please contact us at 887-331-3444 or visit www.medimagingcorp.com.

Contacts:

Medical Imaging Corp.

887-331-3444

www.medimagingcorp.com



