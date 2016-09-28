THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the completion of the diamond drill program on their Dorothy-Dobie Gold property. The Company successfully completed four diamond drill holes totaling 455 metres. A total of 243 samples were collected from core split in half and been submitted to Accurassay Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Assay results will be released once received and compiled. The property is situated in the historic Pickle Lake gold camp, located 7 kilometers northwest of the historic Golden Patricia mine that produced 619,796 ounces of gold (1,216,165 tonnes of ore grading 0.51 oz per tonne) from 1983 to 1997. The Dobie gold zone is considered to contain a historic resource of 50,000 ounces of gold contained in 301,000 tonnes grading 5.5 grams per tonne Au. This resource estimate was calculated by Bond Gold Canada Inc. prior to CIM National Instrument 43-101 guidelines and as such should only be considered from a historical point of view and not relied upon until verified by a qualified person. The diamond drill program was designed to test the Dobie gold zone in and around where Manicouagan Minerals Inc. completed diamond drill holes DOB-09-12, -13, and -14 in 2009. Manicouagan's drill holes were successful in not only extending the known gold mineralization an additional 180 metres along strike to the west but also identifying a potential bulk tonnage gold exploration target. Further, White Metal believes that there is potential for higher grade underground gold resources as the mineralized gold horizon was only tested to a depth of 100 metres.

The Dorothy Dobie and Kasagiminnis Properties are currently under option from Murchison Minerals Ltd. and a second option agreement with Ken Kukkee (see press release dated July 4, 2016).

White Metal also has a good working relationship with local First Nation Groups, Slate Falls and Cat Lake, and recently has signed an MOU with both groups.

White Metal Resources (TSX VENTURE: WHM) is a junior mineral exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 30,451,073 common shares issued and outstanding.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for White Metal by Paul E. Nielsen, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

