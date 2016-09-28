sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,705 Euro		+0,096
+0,90 %
WKN: A1JYQL ISIN: CA2861812014 Ticker-Symbol: 61F 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENT FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELEMENT FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ELEMENT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELEMENT FINANCIAL CORPORATION10,705+0,90 %