NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- United Nations, During the High Level week of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly where president Obama addressed world leaders for the last time, key influencers gathered in the United Nations SDG Media Zone to discuss climate action and the early adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement.

French environment minister Segolene Royal, the president of cop 22, the Moroccan Environment Minister Hakima El Haite joined UNFCCC chief Patricia Espinosa, the World Bank's John Froome in a session moderated the UN's Dan Thomas.

"This is a very special week at the UN and we wanted to take advantage of the presence of so many world leaders by creating a platform -- the SDG Media Zone -- to spread the word about the Sustainable Development Goals to people all around the world," said Dan Thomas, Communications Director for the UN President of the UN General Assembly. "This social media space and live webcast has revolutionized the way the UN approaches communications by offering the audience an opportunity to truly engage in the conversation happening at the UN."

To see full the full programme visit www.sdgmz.org or webtv.un.org for the full panel archives and more on-demand indexed content from the SDG Media Zone.

The SDG Media Zone is powered by a partnership between Office of the President of the General Assembly, Executive Office of the UN Secretary-General and the United Nations Department of Public Information and PVBLIC Foundation's Digital Media Zone platform DMZ.News.

The SDG Media Zone is a designated space hosted in parallel to High Level Meetings and Summits that works as a "live social media newsroom" where journalists, bloggers, celebrities, media influencers and high-level delegates from around the world can join the conversation, generate discussion and engage the global online community during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level week, supporting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Media Zone lounge is equipped with WiFi, workspaces, interview booths, photo booths and live stream of the various meetings happening inside the United Nations. The SDG Media Zone will act as a platform for the launch of new initiatives and partnerships as well as ongoing collaborations for the achievement of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development; providing all partners the ability to create live content, connect and celebrate the decision makers and the global delegations during this high level summit.

Official anchor partners for the SDG Media Zone include Groupe Speciale Mobile GSMA, CODE.org, Made with Code, supporting partner Every Woman Every Child EWEC, and media partner 1-800-PublicRelations "1800pr".

Some of the discussion and partnership that will be celebrated and showcased this week are; Implementing the SDGs - Universal Push to transform our world, UN Virtual Reality, Women and the SDG's, Earth To Marrakesh, SDG Advocates, CASIS and NASA, Effie Worldwide, Project Everyone & One For All.

For more information, on the SDG Media Zone visit: www.SDGMZ.org

About PVBLIC Foundation PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit media organization that harnesses the power of media to drive social change. An aggregator of media across all platforms, PVBLIC works strategically to pair media space with key non-profits at the local, national and global levels. We utilize existing and emerging technologies to increase issue awareness around important causes and help non-profits amplify their message. At PVBLIC, we believe that media is the new currency.

About Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) On 1 January 2016, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development -- adopted by world leaders in September 2015 at an historic UN Summit -- officially came into force. Over the next fifteen years, with these new Goals that universally apply to all, countries will mobilize efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind.

The SDGs build on the success of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and aim to go further to end all forms of poverty. The new Goals are unique in that they call for action by all countries, poor, rich and middle-income to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. They recognize that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth and addresses a range of social needs including education, health, social protection, and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and environmental protection.

While the SDGs are not legally binding, governments are expected to take ownership and establish national frameworks for the achievement of the 17 Goals. Countries have the primary responsibility for follow-up and review of the progress made in implementing the Goals, which will require quality, accessible and timely data collection. Regional follow-up and review will be based on national-level analyses and contribute to follow-up and review at the global level.

