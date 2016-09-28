At the request of Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ), 556840-3918, Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Premier as from September 30, 2016.



Short name: BRIN B ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 33390719 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008347652 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 127241 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4000000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556840-3918 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 8000 Financials ----------------- 8600 Real Estate -----------------



