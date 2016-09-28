

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An estimated 84 million people tuned in to watch the first of the three presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Monday on US TV, which is a new record.



They broke the previous record of 80.6 million viewers when Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan debated in the 1980 presidential election.



Thirteen US TV networks - ABC, CBS, FOX, UNI, NBC, TEL, AZA, PBS, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business Network, FOXNC and MSNBC - aired live coverage of the 98-minute debate held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.



The actual figure may be much higher, as millions are thought to have watched the debate between the Democratic and Republican Presidential nominees worldwide.



In terms of the social nature of the debate, there were 17.1 million Twitter interactions from 2.7 million people in the U.S. related to the Presidential Debate, according to data provider Nielsen.



Monday's was the first of three presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. The remaining two debates are scheduled for October 9 and October 19.



