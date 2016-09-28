

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In fear of hard plastic contamination in cooked chicken nuggets, Tyson Foods has voluntarily recalled more than 132 thousand pounds of fully cooked nuggets.



There were reports of foreign materials in nugget packets. Tyson has informed US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service that the plastic material might be a part of a hard plastic rod used to connect a plastic transfer belt.



No adverse events have been reported yet. However, U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA has advised to throw away the product or return.



The recalled 5-pound and 20-pound fully cooked panko chicken nuggets have a use-by date of July 18, 2017. The package has a printed code 2006SDL03 and 2006SDL33 on it, USDA informed.



