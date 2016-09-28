LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- EKC PR is proud to welcome 23-year-old Alejandro Robledo Mejia, a professional CG/VFX artist, animator and designer at Imaginary Forces, and founder of RMA Design, to its client roster.

Born and raised in Medellin, Colombia, Alejandro began his entrepreneurial and artistic career at the age of 15 when he launched Mandawaka, his international fashion line for surfers. With determination running through his veins, Alejandro traveled to America to further his education at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, and then at MICA in Baltimore, Maryland. He went on to earn a BFA in graphic design while developing his future plans/goals.

With a mission of working in motion graphics, Alejandro set his sights on Los Angeles after earning a job at the award-winning creative design house Imaginary Forces (the company behind the main titles for Netflix's Stranger Things). Surrounded by a fabulous team of some of the hottest players in the business, Alejandro has recently contributed animation and typography for the look and video transitions (Directed by Grant Lau) at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, modeled 3D viruses for the teaser trailer (Directed by Karin Fong) of National Geographic's 2016 documentary Zero Days, and crafted high-speed bullet shots in the promo (Directed by Michelle Dougherty) for National Geographic's new series No Man Left Behind.

Alejandro's stunning 3D designs for media platforms across film, advertising and entertainment are birthed from strict analysis and technical excellence. He predicts that GPU-based computing is not only enabling the entertainment industry but will soon be disrupting every industry.

"I am passionate about tech and engineering innovations in the design world and seek to make my own breakthroughs through the study of computer science," explains Alejandro. "My zeal towards creating unique content has led me to explore the infinite possibilities that code and Houdini could achieve, mixed with the utilization of OctaneRender, a massive accelerator, allowing for real-time renders up to 50 times faster than CPU-based, unbiased renderers."

With an innate ability to push the limits of design, technology and computer engineering, Alejandro Robledo Mejia is most certainly on a path toward continued innovation in this space.

