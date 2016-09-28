SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- FinancialForce, the leading cloud ERP provider on the Salesforce Platform, today announced that Computer Systems Australia (CSA), Australia's leading Integrator of Risk-Tolerant Information Technology, has selected FinancialForce Financial Management and FinancialForce Professional Services Automation (PSA) to manage their services and financial systems. CSA will first implement FinancialForce Financial Management along with Salesforce CRM, followed by FinancialForce PSA.

CSA selected FinancialForce because it brings their back-office systems onto one platform, is easily customizable and will scale with the business as they grow and evolve in the future. CSA chose the Salesforce Platform and FinancialForce applications with the clear mission to make their customers as successful as possible by transforming their own IT systems.

"At CSA we believe that Australian businesses as a whole must improve productivity to be competitive," said John Schneider, Managing Director at CSA. "Our customer's future is our future, so the investments we make across the business, we do not make lightly. We believe FinancialForce will better provide the insights, agility and one-on-one customer views we need to better anticipate the IT needs of our customers. FinancialForce will help CSA help our customers to leverage their IT investment which drives their success and in turn our own. We are excited about the transformation ahead."

FinancialForce applications will replace Epicor's eBackOffice as well as a collection of in-house CRM applications. All departments across CSA -- Finance, Client Services and Operations -- will use FinancialForce.

About Computer Systems Australia

CSA is Australia's leading Integrator of Risk-Tolerant Information Technology offering solutions to Government Health, Education, Mining, NFP and SMB's. The company provides services across Systems Integration, Managed Services and Value Added Reseller domains. CSA's focus is enabling clients to meet their business objectives through leveraging technology.

About FinancialForce

Founded in 2009, FinancialForce is the leading Cloud ERP vendor with apps built entirely on the Salesforce Platform. The company's Financial Management, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Human Capital Management(HCM) offerings provide services-centric businesses with a platform that organizes sales, services, finance and HR entirely around their customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

