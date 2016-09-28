

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - September 29 is officially recognized as National Coffee Day, and many coffee enthusiasts look forward to grab a free cup of coffee or other discounts and promotions offered on the day.



Dunkin' Donuts, Keurig, Coco and Krispy Kreme are all offering deals for coffee lovers.



Krispy Kreme will be offering free small coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating locations in the U.S. Keurig will be offering several deals on coffee drinks through September 29 to October 2, including 20% off on Green Mountain Coffee K-Cup pods and 15% off on other beverages with the code GREENSAVINGS at checkout.



Meanwhile, Dunkin' Donuts is offering a 66-cent medium hot coffee to celebrate its 66th anniversary. Coco will be giving away a 16 oz. cup of house brewed coffee with any purchase from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m at participating stores. FABO is offering customers a free regular coffee and $1 off all other specialty coffee drinks.



A customer who purchases any food item at Peet's Coffee on National Coffee Day will get a medium drip coffee at no charge.



