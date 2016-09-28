sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 28.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 546 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,07 Euro		+0,355
+0,54 %
WKN: 865629 ISIN: ES0125220311 Ticker-Symbol: AJ3 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCIONA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCIONA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,07
66,49
18:04
66,15
66,29
18:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCIONA SA
ACCIONA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCIONA SA66,07+0,54 %