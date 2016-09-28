SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AOT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting held on September 27, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following management nominees were appointed as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed: John A. Toffan, Kenneth M. Carter, Robert A. Evans, L. John Swann, Rickki L. Kasum and Greg Gibson.

The Company's shareholders also re-appointed BDO Dunwoody LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the coming year and approved the Company's amended stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD.

John A. Toffan, President

