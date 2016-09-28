OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - September 28, 2016) - APMEX, Inc., one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers, recently sold the world's largest Silver coin -- the 2016 Ivory Coast 1,750 oz Silver Elephant Coin. Each coin is an astounding piece of art with a limited mintage of only 15 coins that each feature an antique finish completed by hand. This stunning coin sold at APMEX features the serial number "001/015," making it the first to be sold. The Ivory Coast Silver Elephant coin, minted by Geiger Edelmetalle in Germany, contains 1,750 oz of .999 fine Silver and measures 650 mm (25.59 inches) in diameter. This 120-pound coin comes with a mounted display stand, specially crafted to hold the weight of this impressive coin.

"We are excited to work with Geiger to provide our customers the opportunity of owning the world's largest Silver coin," APMEX Vice President of Merchandising Andrew Martineau said. "This coin is in a class all its own. From the artistically hand-crafted design to the antique finish, this coin is remarkable."

APMEX VIP Specialist Paul Stevens sold the coin September 9 and worked closely with APMEX Junior Product Manager Michael Brunson, who sourced the coin. The purchaser commented to Stevens they are excited to add this beautiful coin to their ever-growing collection.

"This coin is an incredible sight," APMEX Vice President of Sales Mark Yoshimura said. "The sheer size and weight is enough to stun those who see it. Geiger manufactures incredible products and this one-of-a-kind coin is no different. The new owners of this phenomenal coin will be more than pleased."

The obverse (front) of the coin features the African Bush Elephant standing tall, along with the French phrase "Le Monde Animal En Peril," translating to "The Animal World In Peril." The reverse (back) displays the Ivory Coast coat of arms and gives the nominal value of "1,000,000 Francs CFA." Each coin also features a serial number with only numbers 002 to 015 remaining. The extraordinary design and antique finish is hand carved by a talented and respected designer, rather than machine produced, making each coin unique.

This unparalleled coin is the first to be sold in the limited mintage of 15. You can find more information about the coin and the history of Geiger Edelmetalle by visiting the product listing on the APMEX website. To inquire about the coin, contact APMEX Account Managers at (800) 375-9006.

