SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/28/16 -- Verimatrix, the specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for multi-network, multi-screen digital TV services around the globe, today announced the availability of the a new version of its ViewRight® Ultra downloadable app package, which is a key component of a secure video delivery solution using the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) for Internet TV. The ViewRight Ultra app is available in the Apple iTunes store and the Google Play store, and it is also available for use on Amazon Fire devices and Samsung and LG Smart TVs, demonstrating that operators can maintain choice and integrity in the solutions they use to protect premium over-the-top (OTT) video content.

With consumer demand on the rise for premium service delivery across a wider range of devices, operators are looking for cost-effective yet robust security solutions. Additionally, operators are looking for approaches that can improve their insight on the quality of the services as seen by the consumer, as well as content preferences and user interface navigation preferences. ViewRight Ultra integrates the key Verimatrix client security components that address these needs, including:

ViewRight Web -- which is a fully-featured, trusted downloadable DRM that provides true device authentication, integrity checking and asset-by-asset entitlement management

Secure Player SDK -- which provides robust, cross platform HLS and DASH stream playback with support for all standard content encryption formats

VideoMark® -- which offers session-based video content watermarking to enable tracing of illegitimate stream redistribution

Verspective™ client -- which provides comprehensive instrumentation of all details of the client app's operation, which can be securely aggregated to analyze service performance

"ViewRight Ultra vividly illustrates our approach to enable the next-gen video operator with solutions that not only protect their revenue streams, but enhance their competitive edge," said Petr Peterka, CTO at Verimatrix. "Today we can show the convergence of the VCAS and the Verspective solutions from Verimatrix in a form that can be easily evaluated and deployed by our customers."

ViewRight Ultra is a cross-platform white label video services app that demonstrates the wide range of consumer options and business model support that is now available from Verimatrix for next-generation video services. The app provides a device authentication mechanism at initial startup, a dynamic display of available content based on the device profile, options to download individual titles and a choice of streaming and local playback capabilities -- and, where licensing options permit, offline consumption from local storage.

All device integrity and content entitlement verification is undertaken by the embedded ViewRight Web core DRM functions, with a flexible high performance ViewRight Secure Player environment supporting HLS and DASH content formats and accommodating transport, sample-based and Common Encryption (CENC) modes. The ViewRight Ultra app is supported by a cloud-based Verimatrix VCAS and Verspective infrastructure that includes options to rapidly enable partner ecosystem integration and proof of concept configurations.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix specializes in securing and enhancing revenue for multi-network, multi-screen digital TV services around the globe and is recognized as the global number one in revenue security for connected video devices. The award-winning and independently audited Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) family of solutions enable next-generation video service providers to cost-effectively extend their networks and enable new business models. The company has continued its technical innovation by offering the world's only globally interconnected revenue security platform, Verspective™ Intelligence Center, for automated system optimization and data collection/analytics.

Its unmatched partner ecosystem and close relationship with major studios, broadcasters and standards organizations enables Verimatrix to provide a unique advantage to video business issues beyond content security as operators introduce new services to leverage the proliferation of connected devices. Verimatrix is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For more information, please visit www.verimatrix.com, our Pay TV Views blog and follow us @verimatrixinc, Facebook and LinkedIn to join the conversation.